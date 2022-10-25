Skip to main content
Health

Just 15% of Republicans have "great deal" of confidence in scientists

Herb Scribner
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies.

Anthony Fauci, director of NIAID, testifies before Congress. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Just 15% of Republicans have a "great deal" of confidence in scientists to act in the best interest of the American people, according to the Pew Research Center.

Why it matters: Democrats and Republicans disagree on the role of scientists in public policy — and that divide has only grown wider since the COVID-19 pandemic.

By the numbers: Democrats have higher trust in scientists than Republicans.

  • 41% of Democrats and those who lean toward the Democratic Party have a great deal of confidence in scientists. Nearly all (89%) have at least a fair amount of confidence. About 1-in-10 Democrats have a negative view of scientists.
  • 15% of Republicans and Republican leaners have a strong level of confidence in scientists when it comes to the public arena. About 36% have little or no confidence in scientists.
  • A majority (63%) of Republicans did have a fair amount of confidence in scientists to act in the best interests of the public.

The big picture: Democrats and Republicans have been "at odds over science-related questions" during the pandemic, especially when it comes to the coronavirus threat, public policy response, mask-wearing and vaccines, according to Pew.

Methodology: Figures in the story come from a new Pew Research Center survey that was conducted from Sept. 13 to 18, 2022. About 10,000 panelists responded out of 11,687 who were sampled.

