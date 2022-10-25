Poynter's digital literacy project MediaWise is broadening its training to battle online misinformation in Spanish.

Why it matters: Per a Nielsen report last year, Latinos spend more time than other groups on most social media apps and messaging, where poorly sourced information can go viral and Spanish-language misinformation often sits unchallenged.

Only in recent months have advocacy groups been aggressive in the fight.

Details: MediaWise is offering a 10-day WhatsApp course, an online course and a YouTube video series for Spanish speakers on how to spot misinformation and what to do about it.

In mid-November, MediaWise is scheduled to speak to newly-elected Latino elected officials who will have won their Nov. 8 elections and will be providing them with tips on spotting misinformation and the dangers it poses.

misinformation and the dangers it poses. The project has also started Find Facts Fast — a free text message course helping voters spot online/social media election misinformation.

The MediaWise en Español program, supported by the Google News Initiative, is trying to build off the nonprofit's effective digital media literacy program for senior citizens.

Noticias Telemundo is a partner in the Spanish-language project.

Zoom out: An analysis of the 2020 election by the Latino research firm Equis, reviewed by Axios, found YouTube played a significant role in convincing some Latino voters to support former President Trump in higher percentages than expected.

Equis' Carlos Odio said many targeted Spanish-language videos posted on YouTube purporting to be news analyses coming from Latin America were filled with misinformation.

Go deeper:

Subscribe to Axios Latino to get vital news about Latinos and Latin America, delivered to your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays.