WNBA player Brittney Griner waits for the verdict during a hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4. Photo: Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner "does not expect miracles" at her appeal hearing scheduled for Tuesday, her lawyers said in a statement to Reuters.

Driving the news: "Brittney does not expect any miracles to happen but hopes that the appeal court will hear the arguments of the defense and reduce the term," Griner's lawyers, Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov, said.

"She is very nervous waiting for the appeal hearing," they added.

The big picture: Griner in August was given nine years in prison for drug possession and smuggling, a sentence that the basketball star's lawyers have said is excessive.

"I hope in your ruling it does not end my life," Griner said in her final remarks before the court reached a verdict in August, per AP.

What to watch: Griner is expected to participate in Tuesday's hearing by video from the detention center where she is being held.

A verdict in Griner's appeal is expected to come on Tuesday.

