Here's one sign bond investors are prepping for a downturn

Data: ICE BofA U.S. High Yield Index; Chart: Axios Visuals

If you’re looking for a sign that investors are increasingly expecting an economic downturn — here it is.

Driving the news: In the high-yield bond market, where the riskiest companies borrow, investors are dumping lower credit quality bonds (those rated "CCC" and lower) faster than others.

The big picture: Investors get paid more to lend to riskier companies. In a strong economy, they’re more likely to take on that risk for the extra return.

But in downturns, companies with the weakest balance sheets are the most vulnerable to problems, so investors tend to cycle into higher quality bonds.

That’s been happening this year, and has accelerated in the past few months.

Go deeper: Over the course of 2022, yields on pretty much every type of bond have shot up as the Fed hiked rates.

But some have shot up more than others. The strongest high-yield companies (rated "BB") are up by 4.15 percentage points … while "CCC" bonds are up by an eye-watering 8.6 percentage points.

The gap between the two has widened out to over 9 percentage points, from just 4.6 points at the start of the year — as the chart above shows.

What to watch: That "decompression" will probably continue — as will the trend toward wider spreads across corporate credit, Matt Nest, global head of active fixed income at State Street Global Advisors, tells Axios.