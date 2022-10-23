Biden: "Reason for concern" about threats to democracy

President Biden said there is "reason for concern" about the future of America's democracy, but added that "as long as we take seriously the [threats], I don't think the threat can come to fruition."

Driving the news: Biden, speaking during an interview on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," said that the "soul of our country" is about the "idea that fairness, decency, honesty is baked in to the majority of the American people."

"We've been here before," Biden also said.

"We're at one of those inflection points in history [...] where we've reached a point where there has been such a division."

"There's nothing automatic about democracy," he said.

The big picture: Biden's remarks come as the FBI and the Department of Justice have warned some states, particularly battlegrounds, that their election workers could face threats during the midterm election.

Biden attributed the threats to democracy at least in part to former President Trump, citing his remarks that there were "very fine people" on "both sides" of the violence in Charlottesville."

"It's a reflection of this notion that whatever it takes to have power, it is appropriate," Biden said. "I just find it disturbing."

Biden said he is optimistic that many Americans will turn out to vote in November.

"In 2020, for example, more people showed up to vote than any time in American history. I think they're going to do it again," he said.

