Former Chinese leader escorted out of Communist Party Congress

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) looks on as former President Hu Jintao is escorted out of the closing session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on Oct. 22, 2022. Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Former Chinese President Hu Jintao was unexpectedly escorted out of the closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress on Saturday, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: Hu, who was sitting next to President Xi Jinping, was led off the stage by two stewards.

An explanation was not given for the incident that took place in front of media during a highly choreographed event, NBC reports.

Thought bubble, via Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian: Though the reason behind Hu’s unexpected removal remains unknown, the attention it has garnered underscores the opacity that characterizes the machinations of Chinese elite politics — leaving onlookers to read the tea leaves.