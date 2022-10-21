As the economy adapts to a new era powered by remote work, some jobs — especially certain low-paying support positions — are at risk of not coming back at all, even in light of low unemployment.

Why it matters: We're still grappling with the ramifications from the seismic economic changes brought by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, large swaths of the workforce are still working remotely, which has negative implications for jobs reliant on office worker traffic.

Driving the news: Facebook parent Meta is reducing contract positions at several transportation firms that shuttled workers to its offices, CNBC reported Friday.

WeDriveU is cutting nearly 100 people — including drivers, dispatchers and managers — while Hallcon Corporation is laying off 43.

Threat level: Jobs that relied upon people coming to the office regularly are at the most risk.

Hotels have cut the frequency of housekeeping, reducing their need for cleaning services; while office cafeterias need fewer staffers to handle the lunch rush.

What they're saying: The trend is especially acute at offices in sectors that have bet big on remote work, Lightcast senior economist Rucha Vankudre tells Axios.

"It's jobs like surveillance officer, mailroom worker, office technician, office manager, administrative assistant — all of the jobs that make these large tech and finance offices work are really where we think remote work is going to work against us," Vankudre says.

Zoom in: Many of these positions do not require a college degree, meaning their elimination tends to hit low-income folks the hardest.

The number of employed civilians 25-and-up, with only a high school diploma, fell by 3.5% from pre-pandemic September 2019 to September 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

At the same time, the number of 25-and-up employed civilians with a college degree rose by 7.9%.

The bottom line: Remote work is rattling support staff that previously relied heavily on people commuting to the workplace.