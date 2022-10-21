Skip to main content
Jan. 6 rioter who scaled Capitol wall sentenced to 4 years in prison

Shawna Chen
Photo of people climbing walls on Capitol grounds

Trump supporters breach the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A Tennessee man who climbed a Capitol wall and entered the building through a door with a broken window during the Jan. 6 insurrection was sentenced Friday to four years in prison, NBC News reports.

Driving the news: Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said Matthew Bledsoe's testimony, which claimed that he didn't know Congress was certifying the 2020 election on Jan. 6, was not credible, and that Bledsoe knew "what was going on," per NBC.

The big picture: Bledsoe is one of several rioters being sentenced Friday for their role in the insurrection.

Worth noting: Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison on Friday as well and ordered to pay a $6,500 fine for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 select committee.

