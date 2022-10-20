Seattle Kraken team up with Hans Zimmer for hype music
The Seattle Kraken will have their own original song from Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer this season, a team spokesperson told Axios Thursday.
Why it matters: The Kraken enlisted a Hollywood composer — who scored music for "Inception" and “Gladiator," among other blockbuster films — for their intro and promotional music, which is a rare occurrence in professional sports.
Details: Zimmer created an eight-minute original song for the Kraken, which is used during the three-minute introduction video before the team hits the ice, said Katie Townsend, the chief marketing officer for the Kraken, in an interview with Axios.
- Zimmer's song will be used during game breaks, TV commercials and on the Seattle Monorail when fans travel to the games, she said.
- Townsend said this might be a one-off occurrence. But the eight-minute song may be used over the next couple of seasons for promotional material.
Yes, but: The song isn't available for download anywhere, Townsend said. However, there are promotional videos viewable online.
How we got here: Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who is an investor in the Kraken ownership group, pitched the idea to have Zimmer score the music for the team in a meeting with Townsend this past summer.
- Bruckheimer then met with Zimmer to discuss ideas. Zimmer created songs while performing in South Korea and other locations and then sent it over to the team.
- The Kraken, which had already been working on visuals for the upcoming season, held listening sessions to put the music and promo material together.
- "The main thing that I wanted was, let's make sure we use this right," Towsend said.
The big picture: Sports leagues have used themes from composers like John Williams, Ludwig Goransson and Danny Elfman in the past. But, according to Towsend, this is a rarity in the NHL.
What they're saying: "I think often teams will have their own sound, their own soundtrack, but I don't think most sports teams have the budget to go Hollywood," Townsend told Axios. "And so that's where we're incredibly fortunate that this was effectively a gift from Hans to Jerry."
One fun note: Zimmer composed the song "The Kraken" for the blockbuster film "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest."