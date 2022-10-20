Poll: Voters may cross party lines for lower health care costs

Data: West Health-Gallup; Chart: Axios Visuals

Almost 40% of Americans are willing to split their ticket and vote for a candidate from the opposing party who made a top priority of lowering health costs, according to a Gallup/West Health poll published Thursday.

Why it matters: Though candidates haven't been talking much about medical costs in the run-up to the midterms, the issue remains enough of a priority that it could erode straight party-line voting.

By the numbers: 87% of Americans polled said a candidate's plan to reduce the cost of health care services was very or somewhat important in casting a vote.

The issue cut across partisan lines, with 96% of Democrats and 77% of Republican respondents saying a candidate with a health care costs plan was an important factor.

86% also said a plan to lower prescription drug prices is very or somewhat important. That's especially true for seniors.

Of note: Democratic voters were more likely than Republicans to say they would cross party lines because health costs are a top priority. Four in 10 Democrats said they were likely to do so compared to about 1 in 5 Republicans.