FDA panel recommendation against pre-term drug highlights dearth of options

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel's recommendation to pull a treatment for preventing pre-term births from the market leaves one fewer option for a health care segment that's customarily overlooked researchers and drugmakers.

Why it matters: Treatments to reduce maternal mortality or reduce pre-term births — problems that disproportionately impact women of color — are few and far between. And experts say there isn't much energy directed at building a pipeline.

What they are saying: "There is a dearth of research into women's health, into peripartum and immediate postpartum health and there's a dearth of good high-quality preventative treatments," Megan Ranney, academic dean at the Brown University School of Public Health, told Axios.

"Although the removal of this product makes absolute sense, it leaves those at highest risk with even fewer options," she said.

Some context: Women's health has been chronically underfunded and under-researched — and that is a costly mistake, writes Chloe Byrd, an adjunct sociologist at the Rand Corporation.

The U.S. consistently ranks among the lowest industrial countries when it comes to maternal mortality, infant deaths and racial disparities.

"Frankly by any measure, we're doing a pretty poor job whether that be maternal mortality and morbidity or the very clear disparities that exist," said Adrianne Nickerson, CEO and co-founder of Oula, a maternity care company that combines midwifery with obstetrics care said.

"It's a reflection of how little investment has been made in this space despite the fact there is such a huge human cost to this and, frankly, moral imperative. It's a shame we're in the space that when one drug goes off the market it feels like it's the only thing that's out there," Nickerson said.

Some of this stems from a 1977 FDA policy banning most women of "childbearing potential" from participating in clinical research studies. That policy wasn't formally rescinded until 1993.

Even today, few drugs are tested in pregnant women, and there's a greater barrier to drug development for pregnant women because it's seen as too risky, Ranney said.

"There's this question of 'How do you incentivize commercialization of these products?'" Ranney said. "It's far easier to create wellness products because, God forbid, no one wants to cause harm to a pregnant woman or a fetus.''

Between the lines: There's a racial equity issue, as well as a gender equity one, at the heart of this, experts say.

"One of the issues here that's worth calling out explicitly is there is a higher rate of pre-term birth, stillbirth and poor maternal outcomes among Black and Hispanic women and among low-income women," Ranney said. "It's another place in health care where we are propagating inequities."

What to watch: Already, there are a growing number of women's health startups focused on scaling evidence-based, but non-pharmacological interventions like Oula, Nickerson said.