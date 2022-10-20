Trump supporters stand on the U.S. Capitol Police armored vehicle as others take over the steps of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A former UCLA student was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison on Wednesday over his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot.

The big picture: Christian Secor, a self-described fascist who was still enrolled at the college at the time, was among a group of rioters forcing their way through a doorway into the Capitol that was blocked by police officers, according to the Department of Justice.

The 24-year-old was charged with obstructing Congress, civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, among others.

Secor pleaded guilty in May and faces 42 months in prison, three years of supervised release and $2,000 in restitution.

Details: Secor wore a red MAGA cap and carried a large blue flag with "America First" written on it after joining the mob invading the Capitol building. He sat in the House speaker's chair at one point, video footage shows.

Federal prosecutors say Secor, an avid follower of far-right white nationalist Nick Fuentes, openly posted calls for America to become a whites-only nation.

Secor also served as president of the UCLA campus organization America First Bruins — a movement spearheaded by Fuentes.

What they're saying: Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump nominee who oversaw Secor's case, called his actions "about as blatant and obstructive as any [he's] seen from that day that didn't include actual violence," NPR reports.

