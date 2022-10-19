Just 9% of Americans think democracy is working extremely well

With the midterms rapidly approaching, a majority of Americans have a bleak outlook on the state of U.S. democracy and just under half expressed strong confidence that the midterm election results will be counted accurately.

Driving the news: A mere 9% of Americans believe that U.S. democracy is working "extremely" or "very well," according to a new poll released Wednesday from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

37% of U.S. adults surveyed said U.S. democracy functioned "somewhat well," 52% said they believed the country's democracy was working "not at all" or "not too well."

Republicans were more likely than Democrats to say U.S. democracy is not working well.

Since the same poll was conducted in 2020, the number of Democrats expressing confidence in democracy has increased, while the number of Republicans saying so has decreased.

State of play: About 47% of Americans surveyed said they have a "great deal" or "quite a bit" of confidence in the results of next month's midterms will be counted accurately — an increase from 39% in 2020.

Democrats, at 74%, were far more confident that the results would be tallied accurately than Republicans, at 25%.

The big picture: Democrats and Republicans highlighted different problems facing U.S. elections.

About 77% of Democrats said gerrymandering is a "major problem," while 51% of Republicans agreed.

51% of Democrats believed that voter suppression was a major problem, while just 23% of Republicans did.

And 58% of Republicans designated voter fraud as a major problem, compared to 18% of Democrats.

Methodology: This Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll was conducted Oct. 6-10 using the AmeriSpeak Panel, the probability-based panel of NORC at the University of Chicago.