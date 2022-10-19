Tesla stock sags on Twitter financing fears

Source: Axios Visuals. Year-to-date data through market close on October 18, 2022.

Tesla stock is under pressure, due in part to investor worries that Elon Musk may need to unload more shares to finance his Twitter takeover.

Driving the news: Tesla is set to report earnings after the bell on Wednesday, with Musk expected to participate in the call.

The big picture: Musk remains on track to buy Twitter next Friday (Oct. 28).