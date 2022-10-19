A federal judge implied Wednesday former President Trump signed legal documents alleging instances of fraud during the 2020 election that he knew were false.

Why it matters: U.S. District Court Judge David Carter, in an 18-page opinion, said these knowingly false allegations were used in at least one lawsuit filed by Trump and his attorneys in a Georgia state court.

Context: The opinion stemmed from ex-Trump attorney John Eastman's lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee, which is seeking emails from Eastman that he's declined to turn over.

Eastman was a primary architect behind a theory that the vice president could unilaterally reject electoral votes as part of a last-ditched effort overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election.

What they're saying: Carter said the emails are related to the committee's investigation and must be turned over because they "show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public."

"The Court finds that these emails are sufficiently related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States," the judge continued.

The big picture: Carter's allegation stems from a specific lawsuit filed by Trump and his lawyers in a Georgia state court, in which they claimed Fulton County improperly counted votes from 10,315 deceased people, 2,560 felons and 2,423 unregistered voters and asked the court to overturn the results of the election and order a new one.

Before Trump and his lawyers appealed the case to Georgia's Supreme Court, Eastman told other Trump attorneys that the then-president "has since been made aware that some of the allegations (and evidence proffered by the experts) has [sic] been inaccurate. For him to sign a new verification with that knowledge (and incorporation by reference) would not be accurate."

Despite Eastman's warning, Trump and his attorneys appealed the complaint to the state supreme court with the same false numbers without changing them, though the appeal was ultimately rejected.

As part of the appeal, Trump signed "a verification swearing under oath that the incorporated, inaccurate numbers 'are true and correct' or 'believed to be true and correct' to the best of his knowledge and belief,' according to Judge Carter.

