5 charged with obtaining military technology for sanctioned Russian companies

The Department of Justice building is seen Aug. 18, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Five Russian nationals and two oil traders were charged Wednesday as part of a money laundering and global sanctions evasion scheme, the Department of Justice announced.

Driving the news: A 12-count indictment was unsealed in a New York federal court, accusing the defendants of obtaining military technology from U.S. companies, smuggling millions of barrels of oil and laundering tens of millions of dollars for Russian oligarchs and other sanctioned entities, per the DOJ.

Details: Yury Orekhov, Artem Uss, Svetlana Kuzurgasheva, Timofey Telegin and Sergey Tulyakov are facing various charges related to a global procurement, smuggling and money laundering network.

Also charged are Juan Fernando Serrano Ponce and Juan Carlos Soto, who allegedly brokered illicit oil deals for Petroleos de Venezuela S.A., a Venezuelan state-owned oil company.

What they're saying: "As alleged, the defendants were criminal enablers for oligarchs, orchestrating a complex scheme to unlawfully obtain U.S. military technology and Venezuelan sanctioned oil through a myriad of transactions involving shell companies and cryptocurrency. Their efforts undermined security, economic stability and rule of law around the world,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.

"We will continue to investigate, disrupt and prosecute those who fuel Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine, evade sanctions and perpetuate the shadowy economy of transnational money laundering," he added.

Of note: Some of the electronic components purchased by Orekhov and Kuzurgasheva through the scheme have been found in Russian weapons platforms seized on the battlefield in Ukraine, federal prosecutors said.