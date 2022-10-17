Why seniors are choosing Medicare Advantage over traditional Medicare

A majority of seniors are expected to select Medicare Advantage over traditional Medicare plans this enrollment season and a new Commonwealth Fund study shows it's largely because of the perks.

Why it matters: As more and more seniors consider making the switch to private Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, the lucrative market has been undergoing more scrutiny for misleading sales tactics and for not delivering on goals to reduce health spending.

By the numbers: About 1 in 4 survey respondents who chose an MA plan said the main reason to select their plan came down to additional benefits like vision and dental care that aren't covered by traditional Medicare.

Meanwhile, 20% said a limit on out-of-pocket spending was the main reason for choosing an MA plan.

The other side: 4 in 10 people who chose traditional Medicare said it was because they wanted to keep more doctor, hospital and provider choices.