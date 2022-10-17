Gamma Ray Burst may be most powerful yet seen in space

Scientists detected what could be the most powerful explosion of its kind ever seen in space.

Why it matters: These Gamma Ray Bursts (GRB) are a window into some of the most cataclysmic events in the universe — they emit massive amounts of energy that ripple across the cosmos.

"Because this burst is so bright and also nearby, we think this is a once-in-a-century opportunity to address some of the most fundamental questions regarding these explosions, from the formation of black holes to tests of dark matter models," Brendan O'Connor, a leader of teams observing the GRB said in a statement.

What's happening: Space telescopes detected the GRB, called GRB 221009A, on Oct. 9 with ground-based telescopes making followup observations of the event's aftermath.

Researchers think the GRB was triggered by a star exploding in a supernova and in the process creating a black hole 2.4 billion light-years away.

The GRB was so intense scientists think it even disrupted Earth's ionosphere, affecting long-wave radio transmissions.

The intrigue: Relatively nearby GRBs may also help scientists learn more about how elements heavier than iron — like gold and others — form in the universe.