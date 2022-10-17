60 mins ago - Science
Gamma Ray Burst may be most powerful yet seen in space
Scientists detected what could be the most powerful explosion of its kind ever seen in space.
Why it matters: These Gamma Ray Bursts (GRB) are a window into some of the most cataclysmic events in the universe — they emit massive amounts of energy that ripple across the cosmos.
- "Because this burst is so bright and also nearby, we think this is a once-in-a-century opportunity to address some of the most fundamental questions regarding these explosions, from the formation of black holes to tests of dark matter models," Brendan O'Connor, a leader of teams observing the GRB said in a statement.
What's happening: Space telescopes detected the GRB, called GRB 221009A, on Oct. 9 with ground-based telescopes making followup observations of the event's aftermath.
- Researchers think the GRB was triggered by a star exploding in a supernova and in the process creating a black hole 2.4 billion light-years away.
- The GRB was so intense scientists think it even disrupted Earth's ionosphere, affecting long-wave radio transmissions.
The intrigue: Relatively nearby GRBs may also help scientists learn more about how elements heavier than iron — like gold and others — form in the universe.
- Earlier research found these elements can form when dense neutron stars collide with one another, spreading the heavy elements across the universe.
- But scientists think they might also be created during events like the one that produced this GRB.
- Followup observations made using the Gemini South Telescope in Chile will allow researchers to parse out more about whether those elements were created during this event, O'Connor added.