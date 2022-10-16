Tennessee Volunteers fans tearing down a goalpost after their victor over the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 15. Photo: Donald Page/Getty Images

The University of Tennessee is asking students and fans alike to help raise money for new goalposts after the old ones were ripped down during Saturday's postgame celebration.

Why it matters: The 52-49 victory — Tennessee's first time beating Alabama since 2006 — was capped by fans rushing the field and tearing down the goalposts at Neyland Stadium.

Fans were quick to climb on the goalposts and bring them crashing down during the wild celebration, and one of the posts later ended up being thrown into the Tennessee River located just outside Neyland Stadium.

The victory marked the end of Tennessee's 15-year losing streak against the Crimson Tide and vaulted the Volunteers to the No. 3 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Alabama, previously ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll, is now ranked at No. 6, the position formerly held by the Vols.

As of 6:30 p.m. ET, over $44,000 has been donated, which the website tracker says is approximately 29% of the goal amount.

Tennessee has mere days to replace the goalposts, as they are hosting the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks in Knoxville on Oct. 22.

Conference call: The replacement goalposts are just part of the story for Tennessee. On Sunday, the Southeastern Conference fined the university $100,000 for allowing fans to rush the field as the game ended.

The SEC said it was Tennessee's second offense under the league's access to competition area policy. The previous violation occurred in 2006 at a basketball game against Florida.

Go deeper: College football is starting to look like the NFL