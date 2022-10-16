51 mins ago - Economy & Business
How Biden's stock market compares to Trump and Obama
The S&P 500 has lost value during President Biden's term, whereas it was in positive territory at this point in the terms of former Presidents Trump and Obama.
By the numbers: The S&P 500 is down 5.6% between the last market close before Biden's inauguration and this past Friday's market close.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average is off 4.19% over the same period, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has shed 21.4%.
Be smart: Stock market performance is not necessarily an avatar for broader economic health.
- It can, however, affect Americans' perceptions of the economy, particularly when they see retirement accounts rise or fall.