Turkey coal mine explosion leaves 40 dead, dozens trapped

Rescuers work at a rescue site after an explosion in Turkey. Photo: Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua via Getty Images

An explosion in a Turkey coal mine left at least 40 dead people and nearly a dozen hospitalized, the Associated Press reports.

The big picture: Officials are still investigating the cause of the explosion, but initial reports suggest it may have been caused by methane in the coal mines, per Reuters.

Details: The incident killed at least 40 people and left dozens trapped under the rubble. Rescuers are still working their way through the destruction, CNN reports.

At least 11 wounded workers were hospitalized for treatment, the country’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, per BBC News. One of the injured was discharged.

Soylu said 58 of the 110 workers were rescued or got out of the coal mine by themselves, per Reuters.

A fire that began after the blast is largely controlled now, officials said.

What they're saying: "I wish God's mercy on our brothers and sisters who lost their lives in the mining explosion in the Amasra district of our Bartın, and patience for their relatives," said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a tweet. "I wish my injured brothers and sisters a speedy recovery."

Worth noting: A 2019 report from the government suggested that there was a high amount of gas in the Amasra mine and that a sudden release of the gas could trigger a massive explosion.

Flashback: In 2014, Turkey experienced its worst mining disaster when 301 workers were killed, per the New York Times.