Idaho man killed while fighting as volunteer soldier in Ukraine

A view of damaged sites from eastern Ukraine city of Severodonetsk. Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

An Idaho man who volunteered to fight in Ukraine has died after suffering injuries earlier this month, the Associated Press reports.

The big picture: At least five Americans have died now during Ukraine's war with Russia. There have been at least 4,000 Americans who have volunteered to help Ukraine in the battle, according to the Washington Post.

Details: Dane Partridge, a U.S. veteran, passed away Tuesday from injuries during a Russian attack in the Luhansk region, AP reports. He leaves behind five children.

Partridge's sister Jenny Corry told AP that her brother first flew to Poland in April with armor, a helmet and tactical gear. He then joined a military group that had other volunteers from various countries.

The unit was in Severodonetsk, a city within the Luhansk region, when a Russian attack caused shrapnel to hit him in the head, according to CNN.

He was brought to a hospital in Zaporizhzhia on Oct. 3, CNN reports. He was in a coma there for eight days before he passed away.

What they're saying: Corry said her brother felt called to serve in Ukraine for spiritual reasons as Partridge was a Latter-day Saint.

“We knew that his heart was happy helping over there. And that made us happy,” Corry told the Deseret News. “Above all else, he said it was him serving his God.”

