Walker vs. Warnock U.S. Senate Debate BINGO

Tonight, the two main candidates running to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate square off in their first face-to-face TV and streaming debate.

Why it matters: The highly anticipated event — potentially the most-watched U.S. Senate debate in history — gives candidates an opportunity to win over undecided voters, unify their base and reboot the narrative on the final sprint to Election Day.

How we got here: Debates and campaigns go hand in hand. But for several months GOP nominee Herschel Walker, who sat out events against his primary opponents, refused to commit to debating the incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Long story short: The campaigns agreed to a single debate on Friday in Savannah. It'll be held at the JW Marriott in the Plant Riverside District.

Details: Moderated by Fox 5’s Buck Lanford and WSAV-TV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw, the one-hour debate will be carried live on Fox 5, fox5atlanta.com and other outlets.

That's just metro Atlanta. An estimated 10 million people will have access to the event, according to Nexstar — one of the broadcasters.

Of note: Walker has not accepted an invitation to participate in Sunday's Atlanta Press Club debate. But, Warnock and Libertarian Chase Oliver will be there, as will Axios' Emma Hurt — to ask questions.

