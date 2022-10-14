Report: LGBTQ+ voter bloc projected to grow to nearly 20% by 2040

The LGBTQ+ voting population is projected to grow from one in 10 voters today to nearly one in four in 2040, according to a report from the Human Rights Campaign.

Why it matters: The growth of the LGBTQ+ voting bloc — driven by higher LGBTQ+ identification among younger generations — could transform the U.S. electoral landscape at local, state and federal levels. LGBTQ+ voters have higher turnout rates than other voters, and a record number of LGBTQ+ candidates are running for office.

What we're watching: In several consequential swing states, the proportion of LGBTQ+ voters will almost double between 2020 and 2040, researchers at Human Rights Campaign Foundation and Bowling Green State University found.

Ohio is projected to see the largest percentage increase in voters identifying as LGBTQ+, from 10.2% in 2022 to 17.7% in 2040.

In Georgia, the proportion of LGBTQ+ voters is projected to grow from 11.6% in 2022 to 19.2% in 2040.

Similar changes are projected for Texas (from 12.3% to 19.9%) and Arizona (from 12.6% to 19.4%).

In Colorado and Nevada, LGBTQ+ voters are expected to account for more than 20% of the voting population in 2040.

By the numbers: More than one in five Generation Z adults identified as a sexual or gender minority, as did more than one in 10 millennials, according to 2021 Gallup data.

That's compared with less than one in 20 Generation X adults and only 2.6% of baby boomers.

Go deeper: A record number of LGBTQ candidates are running for Congress