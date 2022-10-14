Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Tory Lysik

Import prices are cooling off as the strained global supply chains catch a much-needed break from lower fuel prices.

By the numbers: Import prices declined by 1.2% from August to September, marking the third straight monthly drop, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday.

Third-quarter import costs retreated by 3.7%, marking the largest three-month drop since the pandemic began.

Why it matters: Import prices drive the cost of goods for businesses and consumers, so any signs of a decline are a help in the fight against inflation.

The big picture: A 7.5% decline in the price of imported fuel from August to September — including natural gas and petroleum — is a big reason for the overall drop in import prices.