1 hour ago - Health
FDA announces nationwide shortage of Adderall
There is a nationwide shortage of Adderall, a medication used to treat ADHD, the Food and Drug Administration has announced.
Driving the news: There is an insufficient supply of the drug — demand for which has increased over the years — to continue to meet U.S. market demand through the manufacturers, the FDA said in a statement Wednesday.
- Teva Pharmaceuticals, one producer, has been experiencing ongoing intermittent manufacturing delays, according to the FDA.
- Until supply is restored, there are alternative therapies, including the extended-release version of amphetamine mixed salts available to health care professionals, the agency said.