4 astronauts returned to Earth by SpaceX after ISS mission

The SpaceX capsule bobbing in the water after splashdown. Photo: NASA TV

Four astronauts are back on Earth after a nearly six-month mission aboard the International Space Station.

Why it matters: This marks the end of SpaceX's fifth crewed mission to the ISS for NASA.

Driving the news: The SpaceX Crew Dragon carrying NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins, and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean at 4:55 pm ET Friday.

"On behalf of SpaceX, welcome home," a SpaceX employee communicating with the crew said after splashdown. "Thanks for flying SpaceX."

The capsule undocked from the station at 12:05 pm ET Friday after poor weather at the splashdown site delayed the crew's landing.

The big picture: SpaceX is currently the only company able to fly astronauts from U.S. soil to orbit, ending NASA's sole reliance on Russia to deliver crewmembers to the space station.

That could change in the relatively near future, however, as Boeing works to get its Starliner capsule flying to the station under its contract with NASA.

Boeing's first crewed mission is expected to launch in early 2023.

