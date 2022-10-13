U.N. General Assembly votes to condemn Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories

A general view shows voting results during a UN General Assembly emergency meeting to discuss Russian annexations in Ukraine at the UN headquarters in New York City on Oct. 12, 2022. Photo: ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

The U.N. General Assembly voted Wednesday to condemn Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian territories.

Driving the news: A total of 143 countries voted in favor of a U.N. resolution after lobbying by the U.S., Britain and the European Union, per AP.

Russia, North Korea, Syria, Belarus and Nicaragua, voted against the resolution.

The big picture: The move is the strongest show of support from the General Assembly for Ukraine since Russia's invasion.

What they're saying: "The stakes of this conflict are clear to all—and the world has sent a clear message in response: Russia cannot erase a sovereign state from the map. Russia cannot change borders by force. Russia cannot seize another country’s territory as its own," President Biden said in a statement.

Nearly eight months into this war, the world has just demonstrated that it is more united, and more determined than ever to hold Russia accountable for its violations." he added.

Flashback: Back in March, 141 countries voted in favor of another U.N. General Assembly resolution "deploring" Russia's aggression against Ukraine and demanding the immediate and complete withdrawal of all Russian forces from Ukrainian territory.