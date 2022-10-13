Paxlovid can have severe interactions with some of the most common heart medications, complicating treatment options for cardiac patients at increased risk of developing severe COVID, according to a new study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Why it matters: Hospitalized COVID patients are at increased risk of facing major cardiovascular problems and could benefit from the antiviral pill. But doctors have to be aware of the potential adverse effects before they prescribe it.

What they found: Common blood thinners and statins used to control blood pressure and cholesterol levels should not be taken with Paxlovid, researchers found. Their conclusions are based on data on drug-drug interactions and not on any adverse events reported.