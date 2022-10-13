Reports: Kroger may buy Albertsons in grocery megamerger

Kroger reportedly is in talks to buy Albertsons in a deal that would combine two of the nation's largest grocery chains.

Driving the news: A deal could be reached as soon as this week, Bloomberg and then CNBC reported Thursday.

Kroger and Albertsons representatives did not immediately respond to Axios requests for comment.

The big picture: Grocers are dealing with a slew of challenges, including runaway inflation and competition with value chains and online retailers.

"Such consolidation would, in theory, improve the economics for both businesses giving them even more buying power than they currently enjoy and providing an opportunity for significant savings in central operations," GlobalData retail analyst Neil Saunders wrote Thursday.

The impact: Kroger stock was down 2.1% at 11:28am Thursday, while Albertsons was up 11.8%.

By the numbers: Kroger had about 2,800 supermarkets, distribution warehouses and food production plants as of Jan. 29, including its namesake stores, Harris-Teeter, Fred Meyer and Roundy's

Albertsons had 2,276 stores as of Feb. 26, including its namesake brand, Safeway, Jewel-Osco and Acme.

The big question: Will the deal face antitrust scrutiny?