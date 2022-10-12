Data: Climate Central, NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information; Note: Includes damages that equal or exceed $1 billion (adjusted for 2022 inflation). Average is from 1980-2022; Chart: Axios Visuals

Hurricanes Fiona and Ian were the latest in a torrent of 15 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters to strike the U.S. so far this year, according to new NOAA data.

The big picture: The cost and frequency of extreme weather and climate disasters have increased in recent years.

According to Climate Central, a research and communications nonprofit, the frequency of billion-dollar weather disasters is now about one event every 18 days.

This compares to 82 days between such disasters in the 1980s, Climate Central found.

Zoom in: Early estimates from Hurricane Ian damage surveys indicate it was one of the costliest storms in U.S. history, with insured losses of $53 billion to $74 billion.

After the two hurricanes and the wildfires are included, the 2022 disaster toll through the end of September will likely exceed $100 billion.

Between the lines: Much of the increase in damage costs is related to population growth in vulnerable areas, such as the hurricane-prone Gulf Coast. This gives storms, many of which are worsened by climate change, a bigger bullseye to target.

Go deeper: Read the NOAA report