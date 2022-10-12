Tom Kim is first since Tiger Woods to win twice on PGA Tour under 21

In August, Tom Kim became the first player born in the 2000s to win on the PGA Tour. And that's not even his most impressive accomplishment in recent weeks.

Driving the news: On Sunday, the 20-year-old Korean joined Tiger Woods as the only players since World War II to win twice on the PGA Tour before turning 21.

Kim didn't make a bogey all week at the Shriners Children's Open, where he beat World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay by three strokes. He's ranked No. 15 in the world after playing just 18 PGA Tour events.

Fun fact: Kim, whose real name is Joohyung, chose the nickname "Tom" because of his love for Thomas the Tank Engine.

What they're saying: Are we witnessing the second coming of Tiger? "Probably not," writes CBS Sports' Kyle Porter. "But when you're part of a statistical category that includes only yourself and a legend of his caliber, it's also not nothing."

