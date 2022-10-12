Consumers are stomaching steep price increases in junk food — if PepsiCo's earnings are any indication.

Why it matters: The effect of inflation on people's spending is a key determinant in the economy's well-being — and we'll find out the latest on Thursday when the federal government reports the Consumer Price Index figures for September.

Driving the news: PepsiCo ripped off a blistering third quarter, reporting stronger-than-expected revenue and profit on Wednesday.

Organic revenue soared 16%, compared with a year earlier, while core earnings per share (when factoring out currency volatility) rose 14%.

"They’re just passing through higher costs," and "consumers haven’t shown any willingness to trade down so far," CFRA Research analyst Garrett Nelson tells Axios.

State of play: With inflation raging, PepsiCo's recent price increases have been "significant," Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog said Wednesday in a research note.

PepsiCo reported Wednesday that prices drove a 17% increase in net revenue growth, while organic volumes fell by only 1%.

"The truth is that our brands ... are being stretched to higher price points and consumers are following us," PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said on a conference call.

"Large well-known brands such as Doritos, Cheetos, Lay's, Ruffles, Tostitos and Fritos all delivered," Herzog said.

Zoom out: They're not the only ones having success with price hikes.

Last week, Conagra Brands, parent of the Duncan Hines, Slim Jim and Hunt's brands, reported that its organic quarterly sales rose 9.7% — which included a 14.3% boost due to prices and a 4.6% decline in volume.

Consumers tend to recoil from price increases "in the immediate aftermath" — but that effect "wanes over time as consumers adjust," Conagra CEO Sean Connolly told investors on a conference call last week.

Yes, but: One reason PepsiCo might be succeeding with price spikes is because consumers are increasingly spurning price-hiking restaurants to eat at home, Nelson notes.

"There's a higher level of at-home food consumption than there was prior to the pandemic," he says.

The bottom line: At least in some areas of the economy, consumers might grumble about it, but they're getting used to higher prices.