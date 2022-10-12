Global wealth to decline more than 2% in 2022, new report says

The Charging Bull Statue is covered by snow in Lower Manhattan during a winter storm in Feb. 2021. Photo: Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

Global wealth is on course to decline more than 2% in 2022, marking its first significant decrease since the 2008 financial crisis, according to a new report published by Allianz on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Noting that the war in Ukraine has “choked” the post-pandemic economic recovery, the report stated that 2022 will mark a definite “turning point.”

“The last three years were nothing but extraordinary. It was a bonanza for most savers. Not only 2022 but the coming years will be different," Allianz wrote in a press release.

The big picture: With inflation rampant, "monetary tightening is squeezing economies and markets," the report stated.