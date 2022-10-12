A former Texas police officer was charged Tuesday, more than a week after video emerged of him apparently shooting a teenager who was eating in a McDonald’s parking lot.

Driving the news: James Brennand, who was fired from the San Antonio police department last week, is facing two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

Erik Cantu, 17, is on life support and in critical condition following the Oct. 2 incident, according to local outlet KHOU.

Details: Brennand reported that the vehicle Cantu was in was the same one that had evaded him the previous night during an attempted traffic stop and he suspected it may be stolen, per a police video statement.

Body camera video shows Brennand, who was a rookie officer, opening the door of the car Cantu is in, eating, and shooting at the teen shortly afterward.

As the officer approached him, Cantu backed up his car and struck the officer with his open door.

What they're saying: The San Antonio Police Department said Brennand was fired following a review of the incident, calling his actions "in violation of departmental tactics, training and procedures."

Of note: Charges of evading detention in a vehicle and assault on a peace officer were filed against Cantu, but have since been dropped.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.