Data: KFF Health Tracking Poll; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Half of all voters say that they are more motivated to cast a ballot in the midterms because of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation poll released Wednesday.

Why it matters: Three-quarters of those who say the decision is motivating them say they intend to back candidates who support abortion rights, compared to 17% who plan to vote for candidates who want to limit access.

By the numbers: 50% of 1,534 adults KFF polled between Sept. 15–26 say they are more eager to vote in the midterms due to the fall of Roe, up from 43% in July and 37% in May following the leak of a Supreme Court decision draft on Roe.

51% of voters in states with abortion bans are more motivated to vote, compared to 32% in states that protect abortion access.

In anti-abortion states, 74% of Democrats or Democratic-leaning voters are more eager to vote, versus only 35% of Republicans or Republican-leaning voters.

53% of women say they are more motivated to vote and 46% of men say they are more motivated because of the Supreme Court decision.

