Tulsi Gabbard says she is leaving the Democratic Party

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday that she is leaving the Democratic Party.

Driving the news: "I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers who are driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoking anti-white racism," she said in a video posted on Twitter.

The big picture: Gabbard, who sought the Democratic nomination during the 2020 election, supports policy positions, particularly in the foreign policy realm, often out of line with the Democratic mainstream.

Her positions during the 2020 campaign led her to receive a boost from conservative voices, Axios' Sara Fischer reports.

