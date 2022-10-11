Skip to main content
Tulsi Gabbard says she is leaving the Democratic Party

Erin Doherty
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) speaks at an "Our Bodies, Our Sports" rally to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX at Freedom Plaza on June 23, 2022 in Washington, DC
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks at a rally on June 23 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday that she is leaving the Democratic Party.

Driving the news: "I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers who are driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoking anti-white racism," she said in a video posted on Twitter.

The big picture: Gabbard, who sought the Democratic nomination during the 2020 election, supports policy positions, particularly in the foreign policy realm, often out of line with the Democratic mainstream.

