Meta’s virtual reality gaming plans will remain focused on its growing Quest market, even as it introduces a new $1,500 Quest Pro VR headset.

Why it matters: Meta, Facebook's parent company, found a tech standard for gaming in 2020 that it thinks works and is sticking with it, despite releasing more powerful headsets before and since.

To that end, the new Quest Pro headset will run the same game store and list the same games as its current main VR offering, 2020’s Quest 2, according to Meta.

That headset was weaker than earlier Oculus VR headsets from Meta/Facebook but more popular because it did not need to be plugged into a powerful PC.

What they're saying: “All the customer interest is on Quest,” Chris Pruett, Meta’s director of content for VR, told Axios.

By extension, he added, that's where it's good for developers to be.

“For me, the main goal is that our ecosystem is a healthy one, which means you don't need to be the next Minecraft or something to make a profit,” he said.

“You can grow your business and make a profit, or make the next game or make the next game after that with a mid-tier success on our platform.”

Numbers: Meta is promoting Quest 2’s gaming market as a success, hyping $50 million generated by The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners on the Meta Quest headset.

The company says a VR version of Resident Evil 4 generated more than $2 million in its first 24 hours of release.

And it notes that $1.5 billion has been spent on games and apps in the Quest store.

However, Meta does not share adoption numbers for its headsets and doesn’t release player stats.

Context: Meta’s investment in gaming is increasing. It is expanding its first-party studios, with the acquisition of Camouflaj, Twisted Pixel, and Armature, the last of which is a veteran team formed by the lead creators of Nintendo’s Metroid Prime games.

Camouflaj’s most recent game, Iron Man VR, will come to Quest. The game was formerly a PlayStation VR exclusive.

Other upcoming titles include Among Us VR and a sandbox mode for Population One.

It's also promising to support Xbox Cloud Gaming through the Quest headset.

Pruett, who focuses on working with third-party developers, says Meta is funding more than 100 upcoming games and is striving to ensure there are multiple new game releases for the Quest store each week.

Thought bubble: With Sony's powerful PSVR 2 releasing in early 2023, Meta could have promoted Quest Pro or Quest 2's optional tethered-to-PC mode as its answer for high-end VR gaming.

But it's choosing not to, seemingly ceding the most technologically advanced VR gaming to Sony while aiming for a more mass market, lower-spec approach. That lane has been Meta's most successful for VR gaming so far.

One card Meta didn't play today: The status of some of the flashier big-franchise titles previously announced for Quest VR, including Assassin's Creed and Grand Theft Auto games. A Meta representative said it did not have any updates to share.

