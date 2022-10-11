Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a CNN interview Tuesday that the Republican Party will "stick with" Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker amid fallout over allegations that he paid for an abortion.

Why it matters: GOP leaders including former President Trump have doubled down on their support for Walker since a woman came forward accusing the former football star — who believes abortion should be illegal, including in cases of rape and incest — of paying for her to get the procedure in 2009.

What he's saying: "I think we’re going to stick with Walker and all the effort we put in through SLF [Senate Leadership Fund], we’re going take it all the way to the end," McConnell told CNN when asked if he was concerned about the news reports, which Walker has denied. SLF is a Republican PAC with ties to McConnell.

"I talk to him fairly often," McConnell added. "I think they’re going to hang in there and scrap to the finish."

Worth noting: Republicans' path to the Senate majority depends largely on Walker's campaign. Walker had McConnell's backing in the primary election.