"Huddle with Herschel": Walker gets campaign reinforcements

After a week of turmoil for Georgia Senate GOP hopeful Herschel Walker — one that began with the bombshell allegation he paid for an ex-girlfriend's abortion in 2009 — national Republicans are not backing out.

What's happening: Senators Rick Scott (R-Fl.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) will join Walker at an event in West Georgia Tuesday afternoon, a campaign stop branded "Huddle with Herschel." Scott is chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which confirmed its financial commitment to Walker last week.

This comes days after former President Trump's PAC put down nearly $1 million for ads attacking Walker's opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.).

Why it matters: A month out from the November election, Republicans have a precarious path to a Senate majority without winning Georgia.

Catch up quick: Walker immediately denied the alleged abortion, first reported by the Daily Beast. He called it "a lie." His eldest son, Christian Walker in turn accused his father of lying and "making a mockery" of the family.

The Daily Beast then reported the woman is the mother of one of Walker's other children, who is 10.

The New York Times confirmed the story on Friday and reported that Walker had urged this woman to have a second abortion — which she refused.

In an interview with NBC Friday, Walker said he first confirmed the woman's identity when she texted his wife about it that day.

What they're saying: Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler told GPB News she's undeterred in her support for Walker: "My focus as someone evaluating candidates is what will they stand for in Washington? What will their votes be?"

Meanwhile: Warnock has studiously avoided addressing Walker's turmoil.

His campaign just released an ad featuring Herschel Walker football fans, who say they're still voting for Warnock.

What we're watching: Walker and Warnock are set to face off in a debate Friday in Savannah, Ga. Walker re-confirmed his plans to show up last week.