Baltimore prosecutors on Tuesday dropped charges against Adnan Syed, whose conviction for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee was vacated last month based on new evidence discovered after his case became the subject of the first season of the hit podcast "Serial," according to the Baltimore Sun.

Why it matters: Baltimore's State’s Attorney’s Office was deliberating whether to dismiss Syed's case or attempt to retry him over Min Lee's death after his life in prison sentence was overturned.

The podcast — and a 2019 HBO docuseries — cast doubt on Syed's original prosecution and key pieces of evidence used against him during the trial.

Syed, who was convicted of convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment, in 2000, was released from prison last month.

What they're saying: Erica Suter, Syed's attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The big picture: The city's State's Attorney office said in a motion in September that information about two possible alternative suspects made a new trial necessary.

The original prosecutors in the case failed to disclose relevant information about alternative suspects with Syed's defense, including one of whom threatened to kill Min Lee, Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said last month.

After Baltimore City Circuit Judge Melissa M. Phinn vacated Syed's conviction, she gave prosecutors 30 days to decide whether to drop the murder charge against Syed or try him again.

He was 17 at the time of the murder of Min Lee, who was his ex-girlfriend.

What's next: The Baltimore City State Attorney's Office said Tuesday more details will be revealed in the afternoon, according to NBC News.

