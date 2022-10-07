Columbia University to pay $165M to survivors of ex-gynecologist

Columbia University and its affiliated hospitals will pay $165 million to 147 patients who reported instances of sexual abuse or misconduct by former gynecologist Robert Hadden.

Driving the news: The agreement established a compensation fund to be distributed among the former patients, the university announced Friday.

The settlement comes after a $71.5 million deal reached in December between the hospitals and 79 former patients of Hadden.

Background: Hadden was convicted in 2016 of a criminal sexual act in the third degree after pleading guilty. He was required to give up his medical license.

He now awaits trial on federal charges of bringing women across state lines for the purpose of sexual abuse from 1993 to 2012.

Of note: Allegations resurfaced publicly when Evelyn Yang, former L'Oréal marketing executive and wife of 2020 Democratic candidate Andrew Yang, said in an interview that she was sexually assaulted by Hadden while seven months pregnant.

What they're saying: "We deeply regret the pain that Robert Hadden’s patients suffered and hope that these resolutions will provide some measure of support for the women he hurt," the university said in a statement. "All those who came forward should be commended."

