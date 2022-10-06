Updated 21 mins ago - Economy & Business
Elon Musk says Twitter takeover could close this month
Elon Musk on Thursday asked Delaware Chancery Court to stay the trial over his proposed $44 billion takeover of the social media giant, adding that the deal could close on or around Oct. 28.
What to know: This is a necessary step toward moving the merger forward, but doesn't mean much until and unless Twitter files its own motion requesting a stay.
- Musk filing alone, rather than jointly with Twitter, may suggest that negotiations between the two sides remain ongoing.
Catch up quick: Musk on Monday told Twitter he's willing to proceed with the acquisition at $54.20 per share, months after trying to renege on his agreement. His two conditions were the court staying the trial, and securing debt financing that's been committed by a group of Wall Street banks.
- Twitter has been leery of the letter, given its view that Musk already has walked away from his legal obligations.
- The two sides have been in negotiation, including an agreement to postpone a deposition of Musk that had been slated to begin today.
