More than 30 people — including at least 22 children — were killed in a mass shooting at a child care center in northeast Thailand, police said Thursday.

Driving the news: Authorities identified the gunman as a former police officer and said he killed his wife and child before shooting himself after the attack in the province of Nong Bua Lamphu, Reuters reports.

The man had been in court earlier Thursday related to an ongoing court case stemming from drug charges.

Police said witnesses also saw the gunman wielding a knife and that upon arriving at the child care center he shot several officials working there.

Police said at least 34 people had been killed in the incident, but it's not yet clear whether the current death toll includes the shooter and his family, per CNN.

What they're saying: "According to the shocking incident reported in Nong Bua Lamphu this afternoon, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the lost and injured," Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha said in a statement.

The big picture: Mass shootings are relatively rare in the country.