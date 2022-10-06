2 Russians fleeing military service seek asylum after arriving to Alaska

Two Russians who fled their country to avoid military conscription have requested asylum in the U.S. after arriving in Alaska.

Driving the news: The pair arrived in a small boat to a remote island near Gambell in the Bering Sea, Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s (R-Alaska) office said Thursday.

The senator's office has been in contact with the U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection.

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) said he spoke with officials at the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security "given current heightened tensions with Russia" and "encouraged them to have a plan ready" in the event that more Russians flee to Alaska.

What they're saying: "We are actively engaged with federal officials and residents in Gambell to determine who these individuals are, but right now, we already know that the federal response was lacking," Murkowski said.