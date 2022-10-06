Skip to main content
36 mins ago - World

2 Russians fleeing military service seek asylum after arriving to Alaska

Sareen Habeshian
Sen. Lisa Murkowski is seen in the U.S. Capitol Building on Aug. 2, 2022, in Washington, DC. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Two Russians who fled their country to avoid military conscription have requested asylum in the U.S. after arriving in Alaska.

Driving the news: The pair arrived in a small boat to a remote island near Gambell in the Bering Sea, Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s (R-Alaska) office said Thursday.

  • The senator's office has been in contact with the U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection.
  • Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) said he spoke with officials at the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security "given current heightened tensions with Russia" and "encouraged them to have a plan ready" in the event that more Russians flee to Alaska.

What they're saying: "We are actively engaged with federal officials and residents in Gambell to determine who these individuals are, but right now, we already know that the federal response was lacking," Murkowski said.

  • "This incident makes two things clear: First, the Russian people don’t want to fight Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine," Sullivan said. "Second, given Alaska’s proximity to Russia, our state has a vital role to play in securing America’s national security."
Go deeper