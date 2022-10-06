U.S. to screen passengers arriving from Uganda for Ebola

Flights arriving from Uganda will be redirected to five U.S. airports for "enhanced screening" of the Ebola virus, the U.S. Embassy in Uganda said Thursday.

Driving the news: No cases of Ebola have been discovered outside of Uganda, "and the risk of Ebola domestically is currently low," the embassy said in the Thursday health alert.

As of Oct. 6 at 11:59pm ET, all U.S.-bound passengers who have been in Uganda in the 21 days before their arrival to the U.S. will be routed to airports in New York, Newark, Atlanta, Chicago and Washington, per the health alert.

Between the lines: "While there are no direct flights from Uganda to the United States, travelers from or passing through affected areas in Uganda can enter the United States on flights connecting from other countries," the CDC said in a health advisory on Thursday.

The big picture: There have been 44 confirmed cases of Ebola, including 10 confirmed deaths, as of Oct. 6, per the CDC.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra met Thursday with Uganda's Minister of Health Jane Aceng Ocero to discuss the Ebola outbreak.

"Secretary Becerra emphasized that the United States and HHS stand ready and willing to support Uganda throughout this challenging period," per a readout of the call.

