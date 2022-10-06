Credit Suisse bond yields skyrocket

Note: Credit Suisse 3.625% senior notes due 2024, UBS 1.008% senior notes due 2024; Data: MarketAxess' BondTicker; Chart: Axios Visuals

Credit Suisse has a pretty strong capital position — but the markets are behaving as though it doesn't.

Why it matters: When it comes to banking, perception can rapidly become reality.

By the numbers: A Credit Suisse dollar bond maturing in 2024 traded briefly at a yield above 10% on Wednesday. The bank's shares closed at just 4.11 Swiss francs, giving it a market capitalization of just $11 billion, or less than a quarter of its book value.

Between the lines: Credit Suisse's bonds are trading as though they carry a non-negligible chance of default.

In order for a default to happen, the bank would first have to burn through 37 billion Swiss francs of tier-one capital, 15.8 billion Swiss francs of "contingent convertible" bonds that automatically convert to equity if the bank becomes stressed, and 44.2 billion Swiss francs of “going concern capital.”

That's almost $100 billion of loss-absorbing capital in total. Credit Suisse might be facing losses and restructuring charges, but nothing of remotely that magnitude.

The big picture: Banks are designed, from their architecture to their marketing, to always seem strong and impregnable. They like to throw around terms like "fortress balance sheet."

The minute that a bank starts looking weak, its clients and counterparties are prone to move their business elsewhere. That can cause losses which cause even more defections, and so on in a vicious cycle.

The bottom line: Credit Suisse has so far failed to change the market narrative. What it probably needs is a reassuring investment from Warren Buffett.