SpaceX is sending a new crew of four people to the International Space Station on Wednesday for NASA.

Why it matters: NASA relies on SpaceX to deliver astronauts to the ISS as the only American company currently flying people from U.S. soil to orbit.

This flight will be the eighth crewed mission to orbit for SpaceX and the sixth under its contract with NASA to fly crews to the ISS.

What's happening: SpaceX's Crew Dragon carrying NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina is scheduled to lift off at 12pm ET from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday.

You can watch the launch live via NASA TV. Coverage begins at 8:30am ET.

The big picture: Boeing is also working toward launching crews to the ISS for NASA.