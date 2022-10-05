Amazon suspends multiple workers at Staten Island warehouse after protest

At least 50 Amazon workers were suspended Tuesday for refusing to return to work after a fire at its Staten Island warehouse, union leaders told the Washington Post.

Driving the news: About 650 workers participated in a "work stoppage" Monday night, protesting against "abnormally dangerous working conditions" over health and safety concerns related to a fire that broke out in the facility, the Amazon Labor Union said in a statement.

Workers complained about inhaling toxic fumes as managers told them to go back to work after the fire, according to the union.

The other side: Amazon said company managers suspended workers who engaged in the work stoppage, with pay, while they investigate the situation.

Company spokesperson Paul Flaningan told WashPost that although Amazon respects its workers' rights to protest, it does not find it appropriate for employees to occupy active work spaces or break rooms.

Amazon and the union did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

