Attack of the pizza-making robots

Artificial intelligence is taking the pizza business by storm, with a host of startups introducing machines that churn out pies faster and cheaper than humans.

Why it matters: While robots are making steady inroads in the restaurant industry overall — flipping burgers, frying chips, brewing coffee — pizza is the place where automation may make its earliest and most transformative mark.

Driving the news: Some of the brightest minds in engineering have turned their attention to pizza, building contraptions that can stretch dough, apply tomato sauce, and sprinkle cheese and toppings without human intervention.

Stellar Pizza, founded by a former SpaceX rocket scientist, will open this month in Los Angeles with a fleet of trucks staffed by robotic pizza chefs (and human drivers).

PizzaHQ in New Jersey has converted a traditional pizzeria into a robotic one, with plans to expand.

Picnic Works is a tech company that leases the "Picnic Pizza Station," a modular assembly line that can make up to 100 pizzas an hour under the supervision of a single human attendant.

What they're saying: "Nobody in food service has enough workers," says Clayton Wood, CEO of Picnic Works, whose machines have been used by Domino's, SeaWorld and Chartwells, the school cafeteria vendor.

Another problem robots solve? Consistency. "We're making a better pizza because it's made to the recipe," Wood tells Axios. "That actually turns out to be the #1 concern of pizza operators."

Cheese is "the most expensive ingredient on the pizza" as well as "the most overtopped," with workers typically slapping on 40% too much — wasting money and glopping up the pies, Wood said.

Plus, "if you think about someone placing 64 slices of pepperoni on a pizza, our system can do it very easily," he said.

A robot assembles the pies at PizzaHQ, which uses a machine from Picnic Works. Photo courtesy of PizzaHQ

Getting robots to make pizza is harder than it looks. Frozen pizzas are routinely assembled in a factory, but the process doesn't translate easily to a restaurant or food truck.

"I've got a team of 30 SpaceX engineers designing the machinery, and it's actually really hard," Benson Tsai, Stellar Pizza's co-founder and CEO, tells Axios.

His company's machines take pre-formed dough balls, stretch them out, and add sauce, cheese and toppings.

At left, the robotic pizza-maker from Stellar Pizza, which is designed to be placed in a truck. At right, the assembly line from Picnic Works is meant to get a pie ready for the oven. Photos courtesy of Stellar Pizza and Picnic Works

Between the lines: While some craftsmanship may be lost when robotic hands replace fleshly ones, there are plenty of advantages — like the ability to produce mass quantities at low prices.

Stellar plans to sell 12-inch pies for about $10 — catering at first to hungry college students, and eventually parking in low-income neighborhoods to address the "food desert" problem, says Tsai.

"We actually can make a fresher pizza because we're trying to shrink these giant pizza factories into little boxes," he said. "We're not trying to be the fancy Neapolitan — we are just a solid pizza choice here in Los Angeles."

PizzaHQ, which makes a 16-inch pie for $9.99, is targeting both the retail and institutional markets in northern New Jersey.

"If you're having a party and you need 13 pizzas at your house, we can have it there quick," said co-founder Jason Udrija.

"We are also establishing contracts with party venues like trampoline parks and daycare centers."

And there's the "pizzatainment" factor — it's fun to watch robots assemble pizzas, so some operators are playing that up.

At PizzaHQ, "we have a TV that streams the robot, and all day long we're taking people back there giving tours," Udrija said.

Placing a robotic pizza-maker on the concourse of a sports stadium or event venue would be a crowd-pleaser, Picnic Works suggests.

Yes, but: There's already been one noteworthy flop: Zume Pizza, which raised $375 million from SoftBank, shuttered its robot-crafted pie service in 2020 amid "complaints about cheese dripping everywhere [and] paltry little sauce on the pies," per Input magazine.

And topping options are limited when a robot wears the apron. Aside from pepperoni, they "have to be granular, three-eighths inch, crumbled or diced," said Udrija, whose company leases its machinery from Picnic Works.

"When you look at things like broccoli, it's tough to put in there," he said. "If you look at olives — olives are very wet, and it's hard. It doesn't work well with the machine."

The bottom line: While robot-made pies may one day be the norm, they'll likely face consumer skepticism for now.